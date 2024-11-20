Mozambique edge Guinea-Bissau to clinch AFCON qualification

Spread the love

Mozambique secured their place at the TotalEnergies CAF Africa Cup of Nations with a dramatic 2-1 victory over Guinea-Bissau in Bissau on Tuesday.

The result ensured that Mozambique finished second in Group I, joining group winners Mali in next year’s tournament in Côte d’Ivoire.

First-half action sets the tone

The game at the Stade du 24 Septembro began with both sides knowing the stakes: Mozambique needed at least a draw, while Guinea-Bissau required a win to leapfrog their opponents and qualify.

Mozambique struck first in the ninth minute, as Bruno Langa unleashed a powerful left-footed strike from outside the box that sailed into the bottom corner, leaving the home fans stunned.

Guinea-Bissau responded valiantly and found an equalizer in the 42nd minute. Beto connected with Carlos Mané’s pinpoint cross, heading home from close range to level the score just before halftime.

Mozambique seal qualification in second half

The second half began with renewed urgency from both sides. Mozambique reclaimed the lead in the 52nd minute through Stanley Ratifo, who expertly headed in Geny Catamo’s well-delivered corner.

Guinea-Bissau pushed for an equaliser, with Mama Baldé and Zé Turbo coming close in the final minutes.

However, Mozambique’s defence, led by Reinildo Mandava, held firm, and goalkeeper Ernan Siluane made crucial saves to preserve the victory.

After a strong start to the qualifiers, Wild Dogs’ winless streak in the final four games proved costly, leaving them out of the tournament.

Mali dominate Eswatini to finish unbeaten

In the group’s other match, Mali underlined their dominance with a 6-0 demolition of Eswatini in Bamako.

The Eagles, already assured of qualification, delivered a scintillating performance.

Dorgeles Nene starred with a brace, while El Bilal Touré, Kamory Doumbia, and Mamadou Doumbia also found the net.

Mali completed the qualifiers unbeaten, with four wins and two draws.

The Eagles finished the qualifiers unbeaten and with a remarkable goal difference of +9, proving their credentials as strong contenders for the TotalEnergies CAF AFCON title.

Eswatini finished at the bottom of the group, managing just two draws and no wins in their campaign.

Final Group I Standings:

Mali – 14 points (6 matches played)

Mozambique – 11 points (6 matches played)

Guinea-Bissau – 5 points (6 matches played)

Eswatini – 2 points (6 matches played)

Source: CAF Online

