Mo Salah shouldn’t return to Egypt again, says Pharaohs’ legend Hossam Hassan

Egypt’s legend and all-time topscorer Hossam Hassan has criticised Mohamed Salah’s decision to travel to Liverpool, saying he had everything he needed in Ivory Coast.

The Liverpool superstar decided to depart the AFCON camp after suffering a hamstring injury against Ghana to continue his rehab at Liverpool.

The decision of the player along with the statements of Jurgen Klopp were not well-received by fans and pundits who believe that Salah, as the national team captain, should remain in Ivory Coast to support his teammates.

This is mainly due to the EFA initially stating that Salah would miss just two games, before agreeing with Liverpool and Salah’s decision to do rehab in England and not Ivory Coast.

Speaking of the whole situation, Hossam Hassan said: “If Salah feels he wants to travel, he should travel and not return to the national team again because the injury is not severe; he needs physiotherapy which is available with the national team.

“A hamstring injury does not require extensive facilities in Liverpool. Big clubs always send doctors and physical therapists with top players to these tournaments, and in Liverpool, they know if Salah needs something, they will send doctors to him.

“Salah, with his great value, should continue with the national team both morally and psychologically. It affects other teams that he can participate at any time, but his departure will affect Egypt negatively and the opponents positively.

“If I was the Egypt manager and he told me his desire to travel to Liverpool, I would tell him to continue there, and we have capable men in the national team.

“Salah is one of the best individuals who have achieved accomplishments for Egypt globally, but the national team is a red line for anyone. Even if you are injured and cannot play, you have a significant role from both a technical and moral perspective.”

Regarding the possibility of Salah’s return to the national team, if they reach the final, Hossam Hassan responded: “Even if we lose the final, all players have exerted effort, and I don’t want to make grand statements.

“I say it is an honor for anyone to be present in the Egyptian national team camp. He is a very important player, and now it is the responsibility of the coaching staff to prepare the remaining players.

“We do not attack Salah; he is a legend outside Egypt; however, the decision for his treatment in Liverpool is wrong.”

Source: King Furt

