Mnangagwa pledged a US$150,000 bonus for Warriors

President Emmerson Mnangagwa has pledged a US$150,000 bonus for Zimbabwe’s national men’s football team, the Warriors which was controversially stuffed with Scottland FC players, for each victory in their upcoming FIFA World Cup qualifiers against Benin and Nigeria.

If the Warriors triumph in both matches – against Benin on March 20 and Nigeria on March 25 – they will receive a total of US$300,000, in addition to the US$1 million the government has already committed for their CAF Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) campaign.

The financial incentive, announced on Thursday, comes as Zimbabwe continues to struggle with hosting international matches due to a lack of FIFA-approved stadiums. The Warriors are set to play their designated home fixtures in South Africa, as Zimbabwe’s National Sports Stadium in Harare remains under renovation. The stadium was first flagged by the Confederation of African Football (CAF) in 2020 for failing to meet international standards.

Zimbabwe Football Association (ZIFA) president Nqobile Magwizi confirmed Mnangagwa’s pledge in a statement but did not clarify whether the funds were from the president personally or from government coffers.

“This support underscores the government’s unwavering commitment to the growth and success of football in Zimbabwe and the aspirations of the Warriors as they strive for World Cup qualification,” Magwizi said.

“The nation is urged to rally behind the team, as they carry our hopes and pride onto the field. Zimbabwe stands united behind the Warriors.”

The Warriors are seeking to make history by qualifying for their first-ever FIFA World Cup, and the financial backing could serve as a morale booster as they prepare for the crucial qualifiers.

