Michael Nees Aims to Revolutionise Zimbabwe Warriors’ Strategy

HARARE – The newly appointed head coach of the Zimbabwe Men’s National Team, Michael Nees has promised to introduce an unpredictable and dynamic approach as the Warriors prepare for the AFCON 2025 and FIFA 2026 World Cup qualifiers.

Nees, a 57-year-old German coach, was officially appointed on Tuesday. He aims to bring a modern and innovative perspective to Zimbabwe’s football tactics.

Holding a UEFA Pro Licence and an M.A. in Sports Science, Performance Physiology, and Ethnology from the University of Heidelberg, Nees also has a unique coaching qualification in “Life Kinetik,” a method pioneered by Jürgen Klopp.

Nees’s 25-year career spans key roles across CAF, UEFA, and AFC, with experience in over 200 international matches. His resume includes serving as Head Coach of the Rwanda Senior Men’s National Team and as Director of Coaching and Education at the South African Football Association (SAFA). He also contributed to the England National Team’s support staff during the 2006 FIFA World Cup.

“I am a modern and innovative coach driven by international challenges, and I think outside the box to gain a competitive edge,” Nees stated. “The Warriors have great players and immense potential, but they need to avoid predictability to qualify for the FIFA World Cup and the African Cup of Nations.”

Confident in his ability to achieve these goals, Nees emphasized his expertise in enhancing performance factors professionally and making a significant impact quickly. “I will guide the national team with dedication and professionalism, striving to build a winning Zimbabwe that can make the nation proud,” he added.

ZIFA Chairman of the Normalisation Committee, Lincoln Mutasa, expressed strong support for Nees’s appointment. “ZIFA is confident that Michael Nees’s arrival will usher in a new era of success for the Warriors. His vast experience and innovative coaching style make him the ideal candidate to lead our national team to new heights,” Mutasa stated.

