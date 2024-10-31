Max Verstappen blasts windbag Damon Hill

Spread the love

Max Verstappen says he isn’t listening to “those individuals”, following criticism from 1996 F1 World Champion Damon Hill after Mexico.

Following on from a contentious race in Mexico in which Verstappen picked up two 10-second time penalties for his tactics in battle with title rival Lando Norris, Damon Hill made some pointed comments about the reigning World Champion.

Damon Hill: Max Verstappen ‘incapable of fair racing’

Having served his penalties, Verstappen came home in sixth place while Norris finished second – resulting in a 10-point swing in the McLaren driver’s favour with four race weekends to go.

Appearing on the Sky F1 podcast between the Mexican and Brazilian rounds of the triple-header, 1996 F1 World Champion Damon Hill was cutting in his criticism of Verstappen, saying he believes fair racing is not “in his repertoire”.

“The problem that Max has is he simply refuses to concede any turf at all, to anyone, in an overtake. So that’s the situation,” he said.

Analysing the Turn 4 incident, the first moment for which Verstappen picked up a 10-second penalty, Hill said: “On the exit of Turn 4, he clearly makes a beeline for the edge of the track to prevent Lando from having any chance at all.

“The aerial footage is very clear to me, he made no attempt to back off and make the corner and leave room for Lando. It was just simply a case of: ‘You’re not coming through.’

“It is possible to race fairly and that is something I’m not sure that Max is capable of – it’s not in his repertoire. It’s not in his philosophy. His philosophy is that ‘You’re not coming past.’”

Max Verstappen: I know what I’m doing

Appearing before the media at the Brazilian Grand Prix, Verstappen was asked about Hill’s assertion that fair racing is not an aim of his while on track.

A clearly unimpressed Verstappen said: “I don’t listen to those individuals. I just do my own thing.

“I’m a three-time world champion. I think I know what I’m doing.

“Honestly like, I have my opinions. I don’t need to share them.”

