Mauricio Pochettino in Talks to Become U.S. Men’s National Team Coach

Mauricio Pochettino and the U.S. Soccer Federation (USSF) are in negotiations for Pochettino to take over as head coach of the U.S. men’s national soccer team, a source familiar with the discussions confirmed to the Associated Press.

While the deal is not yet finalized, Pochettino, the former coach of Tottenham Hotspur, Chelsea, and Paris Saint-Germain, is expected to assume the role soon.

The 52-year-old Argentine would replace Gregg Berhalter as the U.S. head coach, less than two years before the country co-hosts the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Berhalter, who was rehired in June 2023 after a brief hiatus, was let go following the U.S.’s elimination in the first round of the Copa América.

Should the deal be completed, Pochettino would become the first foreign-born coach to lead the U.S. men’s team since Jürgen Klinsmann, who held the position from 2011 to 2016. The USSF has declined to comment on the ongoing negotiations.

Pochettino’s coaching career spans several top European clubs, including Espanyol in Spain, Southampton, Tottenham, Chelsea in England, and Paris Saint-Germain in France. His tenure with PSG included winning the 2021 Ligue 1 title. His relationship with Matt Crocker, the USSF’s sporting director, dates back to their time together at Southampton, where Crocker served as academy director.

The U.S. men’s team has a series of upcoming friendly matches, including games against Canada on September 7 and New Zealand three days later. Competitive action resumes in November with a two-leg CONCACAF Nations League quarterfinal. It is likely that assistant coach Mikey Varas will lead the team for the September friendlies, with Pochettino possibly taking over for the October matches.

If hired, Pochettino will inherit a squad featuring European-based stars like Christian Pulisic, Weston McKennie, and Tyler Adams, but he will also face challenges, including inconsistent playing time for key players and disciplinary issues. The new coach will be tasked with preparing the team for the 2026 World Cup, a crucial opportunity for U.S. soccer on the global stage.

Pochettino, a former central defender, enjoyed a successful playing career in Argentina and Europe, representing clubs such as Newell’s Old Boys, Espanyol, PSG, and Bordeaux. He also earned 20 caps for Argentina and played in the 1999 Copa América and the 2002 World Cup. As a coach, he has a reputation for improving teams and developing young talent, notably leading Tottenham to the 2019 Champions League final.

The U.S. men’s national team and its fans now await official confirmation as Pochettino edges closer to taking the reins ahead of a pivotal period in U.S. soccer.

