Marvelous Nakamba racially abused by own Aston Villa fans

A small minority of Villa fans were filmed signing the offensive chant at Norwich on Saturday.

The Aston Villa Supporters’ Trust moved quickly to release a statement on the chant.

It read: ‘AVST is disappointed to hear about the chanting directed towards Marvelous Nakamba yesterday. It’s a cheap and insulting stereotype that has no place in this day and age.

‘Racist stereotypes are never acceptable. Hiding so-called support behind such words are [sic] reprehensible and and are [sic] condemned by all decent Villa supporters.

‘We will be contacting the club regarding this issue and we will be working closely with them to ensure it is addressed swiftly.’

Makamba joined Villa from Club Brugge in August in a deal worth more than £11million, signing a five-year contract.

Earlier in the day, Kick It Out warned time was ‘running out’ to take measures to protect players from racist abuse online after Leicester midfielder Hamza Choudhury became the latest player to be targeted.

A statement released by the charity read: ‘The time for talking is fast running out and if action will not be taken, the Government or a regulatory body must intervene and force these platforms to adopt measures to eradicate abuse, identify perpetrators and hold them to account.

‘After yesterday’s Premier League fixture between @LFC and @LCFC, Hamza Choudhury became the latest player to receive horrendous racist abuse, via a number of social media platforms and in the comments section of several online articles.

‘Despite ongoing discussions about tacking this ever-increasing issue, we have yet to see any concrete measures put in place to protect the players suffering this abuse.’

