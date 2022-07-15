Mapeza targets maximum points against struggling Dynamos

LOG leaders and defending champions, FC Platinum are expecting a tough contest when they face wounded Harare Giants Dynamos in a Premier Soccer League encounter set for the National Sports Stadium this Sunday.

This one is undoubtedly a battle of wits, with the two coaches Norman Mapeza and Tonderai Ndiraya known as modern tacticians.

FC Platinum will plunge into the battle with a spring in their step on the back of a seven-match winning run where they have not conceded.

In sharp contrast, former log leaders Dynamos have lost their way having gone for three matches without victory.

However, Mapeza is not reading much into Dynamos’ problems saying a wounded lion is the most dangerous animal.

“We have been preparing and working hard for this fixture since we understand the position Dynamos are in right now.

“They are wounded and they will be targeting maximum points, but it’s a game of football at the end of 90 minutes we need a win,” said Mapeza.

FC Platinum will welcome back utility player Blessing Moyo from injury, but they will be without the services of veteran defender Gift Bello, Captain Petros Mhari, Hagiazo Magaya and William Stima due to injuries.

