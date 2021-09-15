Mapeza agrees to three-month Warriors deal

NORMAN Mapeza has agreed to return as Warriors interim coach in a three-month arrangement that will see him complete the 2022 World Cup football qualifying campaign.

The former Zimbabwe international has also chosen his assistants who include Taurayi Mangwiro and Mandla Mpofu, with Energy Murambadoro coming in as the goalkeepers’ coach.

Mapeza’s manager Gibson Mahachi said Mapeza has been mandated to try and salvage the Warriors’ faltering 2022 World Cup campaign.

“Norman has agreed to a three-month arrangement as head coach of the Warriors. ZIFA have reached out to him and once again he has agreed to come and take the responsibility at such short notice since it is a crisis.

“ZIFA had to seek clearance from FC Platinum first and the club has agreed to the arrangement because it’s a crisis situation.

“What will happen after the three months depends on what ZIFA wants. But for now, it’s been agreed to be three months and Norman will remain head coach at FC Platinum, as well,” said Mahachi.

Mapeza filled the void left following the departure of Croatian Zdravko Logarusic, who had a difficult run as Warriors coach after winning only one game in 14 games, since his appointment in February 2020.

Loga had a poor start to the World Cup marathon after managing one point from two games. The team had a disappointing goalless home draw against South Africa before the shock 0-1 loss away to Ethiopia in Group G last week.

Mapeza’s immediate task will be the back-to-back World Cup qualifiers against Ghana next month. Zimbabwe will also play Ethiopia at home in September before travelling to South Africa to conclude the group games. – Herald