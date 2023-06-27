Manchester United sees revenue growth amid Champions League return

LONDON – Manchester United has raised its forecasts for annual revenue and adjusted profit. The club expects revenue of between £630 million and £640 million, compared to the previous forecast of £590 million to £610 million.

Similarly, the adjusted profit forecast has been increased to £140 million to £150 million from the previous range of £125 million to £140 million.

According to a report by Reuters, the increase in revenue and profit forecasts is attributed to the club’s anticipated strong commercial and matchday income as it returns to the UEFA Champions League. Participation in this prestigious European competition typically brings in significant revenue for football clubs through broadcasting rights, sponsorships, ticket sales, and merchandise.

It is mentioned that Manchester United is currently in talks regarding a potential sale. The Glazer family, who owns the club, had previously expressed their consideration of selling the 20-times English soccer champions. Several bids have been received, including those from Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad al-Thani of Qatar, British billionaire Jim Ratcliffe, and Finnish businessman Thomas Zilliacus. However, there have been no updates on the deal from Manchester United at the time of the report.

