Manchester United impress in easy win over Southampton

Manchester United gave manager Erik ten Hag some breathing space with a 3-0 win at Southampton on Saturday thanks to goals from Matthijs de Ligt, Marcus Rashford and Alejandro Garnacho.

However, United had to ride out an early Southampton storm and the outcome could have been vastly different had Andre Onana not saved Cameron Archer’s penalty at 0-0.

De Ligt’s first United goal and Rashford’s first for six months quickly flipped momentum in the visitors’ favour just before half-time.

Southampton’s woes were compounded when captain Jack Stephens was sent-off 11 minutes from time for a wild challenge on Garnacho, who rounded off the scoring in stoppage time.

No joy for the Saints

Saints remain without a point from four games on their return to the Premier League, while United’s second win of the season lifts them up to eighth.

Ten Hag began the campaign already under scrutiny after surviving an internal review of his position in May following an eighth-place finish in the Premier League last season.

Back-to-back defeats before the international break to Brighton and Liverpool had ramped up the pressure even more on the Dutchman and the Red Devils had to ride their luck early on at St. Mary’s.

Ten Hag dropped Casemiro to the bench after his nightmare showing in the 3-0 defeat to Liverpool, but new signing Manuel Ugarte also had to wait for his debut as a second-half substitute.

United still struggled to control midfield in the opening quarter and were indebted to Onana’s penalty save as a turning point in the game.

A failure to make the most of some promising build-up play has been the story of Southampton’s their return to the top flight.

Teenager Tyler Dibling caught the eye on his first Premier League start and his trickery lured Diogo Dalot into a rash challenge inside the area.

But Archer’s spot-kick lacked conviction and Onana parried his attempt before easily clutching the striker’s follow-up header at the second attempt.

Just two minutes later, United led as De Ligt put a difficult week with the Dutch national team behind him to open his account.

The former Bayern Munich centre-back was subbed off at half-time by Ronald Koeman after errors that led to two German goals in a 2-2 Nations League draw in Amsterdam.

De Ligt rose to fame at Ajax under Ten Hag, who was rewarded for his faith in the 25-year-old after starting him ahead of Harry Maguire.

A short corner caught Southampton napping and Bruno Fernandes’ cross perfectly picked out De Ligt to head into the bottom corner.

Saints brought in Aaron Ramsdale from Arsenal on the final day of the transfer window to boost their chances of survival and the England goalkeeper did at least keep the score down.

Rashford’s much-needed goal was momentarily delayed by a fine Ramsdale save at his near post.

However, Rashford’s wait since March to get on the scoresheet came to an end on 41 minutes when his low strike from outside the box curled into the far corner.

Ramsdale denied De Ligt a second before half-time as United threatened to run riot.

But the second period was far more sedate as the visitors comfortably held Southampton at bay before the home side’s frustration bubbled over.

Stephens’ unneccessary lunge caught Garnacho on the knee and was rightly punished with a straight red card.

The Argentine then rubbed salt in Southampton wounds with a thumping finish from Dalot’s cross in the 96th minute.

