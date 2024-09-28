Manchester City feel Rodri absence in Newcastle draw

Spread the love

Manchester City failed to shrug off the absence of Rodri in a 1-1 draw at Newcastle United as they dropped Premier League points for the second consecutive game on Saturday.

The Spaniard has been ruled out for the rest of the season due to a serious knee injury picked up in last weekend’s fiery 2-2 draw with title rivals Arsenal.

Josko Gvardiol put the visitors in front at St James’ Park, but Newcastle were well worthy of the point given to them by Anthony Gordon’s second-half penalty.

A point edges City two points clear at the top of the table, but they could be overtaken by Liverpool, Aston Villa and Arsenal by the end of the weekend.

Guardiola described Rodri, who is unbeaten in his past 52 Premier League appearances stretching back to February 2023, as “irreplaceable” but vowed to find a collective solution.

Teenager Rico Lewis was thrust forward into a central midfield role alongside Mateo Kovacic.

But City lacked the control and poise so often provided by Rodri on and off the ball.

Newcastle have lost only one of their opening six Premier League games of the season but until now results have been better than the performances from Eddie Howe’s men this season.

The Magpies were also missing key personnel with last season’s top goalscorer Alexander Isak out injured.

Neither side had seriously threatened until Gvardiol collected Jack Grealish’s pass inside the box and produced a finish Erling Haaland would be proud of by curling a low shot into the far corner.

City should have quickly doubled their lead when Nick Pope’s clearance fell to Ilkay Gundogan, who mishit his attempted lob of the England goalkeeper rather than picking out Haaland.

Newcastle had to wait till first-half stoppage time to test Ederson.

Joelinton brilliantly took down a Kieran Trippier free-kick and fired goalwards only to be denied by his Brazil team-mate.

Gordon levels for Newcastle

However, Newcastle were rewarded for a bright start to the second half.

Gordon got in behind and was brought down by Ederson as he tried to round the goalkeeper.

The England international picked himself up to confidently slot home the penalty.

Roared on by vociferous home crowd, Newcastle had the champions clinging on.

Referee Jarred Gillett turned down appeals for a second penalty when Kyle Walker challenged Joelinton before Ederson flew off his line to deny Gordon.

Guardiola responded with the introduction of last season’s Premier League player of the year in Phil Foden and City turned the momentum around to finish strongly.

Foden had City’s best chance to snatch all three points when he fired too close to Pope.

And Pope was needed to produce a stunning save from Bernardo Silva’s volley.

Haaland also headed at the goalkeeper in stoppage time as the Norwegian was held scoreless for the first time in the Premier League this season.

City could still have suffered their first defeat of the season had Sean Longstaff not pulled a great chance wide in the final 10 minutes.

But the dropped points offer more encouragement to City’s title rivals that their grip on the title is beginning to loosen.

AFP