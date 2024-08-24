Manchester City Dominates Ipswich Town with Haaland Hat-Trick in 4-1 Victory

Spread the love

Manchester City continued their perfect start to the Premier League season with a commanding 4-1 win over newly promoted Ipswich Town at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday.

Despite an early setback, City responded with a flurry of goals, led by Erling Haaland’s hat-trick, as they chase a fifth consecutive league title.

Ipswich stunned the home crowd by taking an unexpected lead in the 7th minute. Sammie Szmodics capitalized on a through ball from Ben Johnson, and his shot slipped through City goalkeeper Ederson’s hands and into the net.

However, City quickly regained control, scoring three goals in less than four minutes. The comeback began in the 12th minute when Haaland converted a penalty to level the score. Kevin De Bruyne then took advantage of an error by Ipswich keeper Arijanet Muric to put City ahead, and Haaland added his second moments later by outpacing Muric to a lofted pass from De Bruyne.

City dominated the remainder of the match, with Rico Lewis and De Bruyne both hitting the crossbar in the first half. Haaland sealed his hat-trick in the 88th minute with a powerful strike from just outside the box, marking his fourth goal of the season.

“We tried to provoke them with the high pressing,” said City manager Pep Guardiola. “Of course, when you come here and we feel comfortable playing in our stadium, we can do what we have done again.”

Guardiola praised Haaland’s performance, noting the striker’s improved fitness compared to the previous season. “Last season, Haaland struggled a lot, especially at the beginning,” Guardiola told reporters. “This time, with the rest and no Euros, he has arrived with a good vibe. The numbers are unbelievable.”

City enjoyed 76% possession and outshot Ipswich 13-1, keeping the visitors pinned in their own half for much of the game.

The match also saw a warm welcome for Ilkay Gundogan, who returned to the Etihad as a second-half substitute, his first appearance for City since 2023. “Thank you for this warm welcome to him,” Guardiola said. “He is unbelievably happy. I had doubts about playing him, but we know each other for many years, and he knows exactly what he needs to do. I am very pleased he is back.”

Manchester City had opened their campaign with a 2-0 victory at Chelsea, while Ipswich, playing in the top flight for the first time since 2002, began their season with a 2-0 home loss to Liverpool.

Source: Reuters

