Man City boss Pep Guardiola’s mother dies of coronavirus

MANCHESTER, UK – Manchester City have confirmed that Pep Guardiola’s mother, Dolors Sala Carrio, has passed away in Barcelona after contracting coronavirus.

The Premier League is currently suspended, along with most sporting events worldwide, due to the coronavirus crisis, with Guardiola himself recently donating £920,000 (€1million) to help provide medical equipment in Spain.

Guardiola’s homeland has been one of the worst hit countries in Europe, with over 135,000 confirmed cases of Covid-19, though appear to be past the outbreak’s peak after a fourth consecutive day in which the rate of deaths had fallen.

But on Monday the reigning Premier League champions confirmed the sad news that Guardiola’s mother had died, extending their deepest sympathies.

A statement from the club read: ‘The Manchester City family are devastated to report the death today of Pep’s mother Dolors Sala Carrio in Manresa, Barcelona after contracting cornavirus. She was 82 years old. ‘Everyone associated with the club sends their most heartfelt sympathy at this most distressing time to Pep, his family and all their friends.’



Former Barcelona player and coach Guardiola with mother Dolors Sala in 2011 (Picture: Getty) Dolors Sala is survived by husband Valenti and their four children, with Pep having two older sisters and a younger brother, Pere, who is a football agent.

Just days before his mother’s passing, Guardiola had urged fans to stay inside and follow guidelines as City launched a new ‘Cityzens At Home’ website to keep supporters occupied during the lockdown. Speaking in a video message, he said: ‘We miss football.

We miss the life that we had a few days ago but now is the time to listen, to follow our scientists, doctors and nurses.

‘You are my football family and we are going to do everything possible to make you feel better. We’ll come back from this stronger, better, kinder… and a little bit fatter. Stay inside, stay safe.’

There was an outpouring of support from Premier League clubs after the news broke, with Manchester United putting old rivalries to one side, tweeting: ‘Everyone at Manchester United is saddened to hear this terrible news. We send our heartfelt condolences to Pep and his family.’

Source: The Metro