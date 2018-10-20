Malawi giants Bullets hire ex-Zimbabwe coach Pasuwa

Malawi champions Nyasa Big Bullets have signed former Zimbabwe coach Callisto Pasuwa on a short-term contract.

Bullets, chasing a record 13th league title, unveiled Pasuwa on Friday, 19 October 2018 in Blantyre. He replaces Rodgers Yasini who was sent packing last week for failing to meet the target of winning two domestic cups.

Unveiling the 48-year-old coach, who guided Zimbabwe at the Total Africa Cup of Nations Gabon 2017, Bullets Chief Executive Officer Fleetwood Haiya disclosed the former Warriors coach has inked a two month-and-half deal, which is subject to renewal.

Haiya said Bullets have set the man who won four consecutive Zimbabwe Premiership titles with Dynamos the target of claiming Malawi league title, and guarantee participation in next season’s Total CAF Champions League.

“Pasuwa is well qualified and is very experienced. He has been given the target of winning the Super League as the core objective,” Haiya said, adding that they needed a coach of such profile to reach the CAF Champions League group stages.

Pasuwa is making a return to Malawi after a stint as a player with Bullets rivals Be Forward Wanderers during the 2001/2 season.

“We know that football is a process. I would like to thank the guys who were there and they did a spending job for the team to be where it is. I am not saying that I know everything but we will work hand-in-hand to come up with results. Results cannot only come on the field of the play; outside the supporters also need to provide support. The club is trying to become a professional side and to set standards for Malawi football. We hope for the best for the club so that we can come up with something at the end of the year,” Pusuwa said.

Bullets lead the 16-member standings with 52 points from 22 games, two points ahead of second-placed Silver Strikers, who have played three games more. Wanderers are on third place with 45 points from 22 games.