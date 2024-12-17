Magaya Nomination for ZIFA Presidency Faces Barrier

Spread the love

HARARE – The nomination of Walter Magaya for the presidency of the Zimbabwe Football Association (ZIFA) has been met with formal objections, citing a series of criminal and civil matters that raise serious concerns over his suitability for the role.

In a letter dated December 16, 2024, addressed to the ZIFA Electoral Committee’s Ethics and Integrity Chairperson, the objector outlined several ongoing legal issues involving Magaya that could impact his candidacy. These matters include pending criminal charges, investigations, and a conviction related to violations under Zimbabwean law.

Magaya is currently facing charges under Section 81 of the Income Tax Act for alleged tax violations, with the case scheduled for hearing in the Rotten Row Magistrates Court on January 21, 2024. Furthermore, he is under investigation by the Asset Forfeiture Department regarding financial mismanagement and possible illicit activities. This investigation has raised concerns about Magaya’s financial dealings.

Additionally, Magaya was convicted under the Medicines Control Act for his involvement in the promotion of a medicine falsely claimed to cure HIV and AIDS. The conviction, which led to a fine of US$700, raised serious public health and regulatory concerns.

The objector stressed that these matters call into question Magaya’s integrity and ethical standards, arguing that his candidacy could undermine the credibility and transparency of the ZIFA presidency. The letter also referenced relevant case law to support the objection, urging the Electoral Committee to reconsider Magaya’s nomination.

The Zimbabwe Football Association, which is responsible for overseeing football in the country, has yet to comment on the formal objection.

