Magaya, Jere, Benjani, and Mliswa kicked out of ZIFA presidential race after failing integrity test

HARARE — PHD Ministries leader Walter Magaya, outgoing Premier Soccer League chairman Farai Jere, former Warriors’ icon Benjani Mwaruwari, and ex-Norton MP Temba Mliswa faced humiliation on Monday after failing a ZIFA integrity test, intensifying the drama in the race for Zimbabwe’s football leadership.

The disqualifications followed a rigorous screening led by a committee chaired by respected former Harare Mayor Muchadeyi Masunda.

The ZIFA Normalisation Committee released the final list of eligible candidates, narrowing the presidential race to six contenders: Marshall Gore, Philemon Machana, Nqobile Magwizi, Martin Kweza, Twine Phiri, and Makwinje Phiri.

“The ZIFA Normalisation Committee acting as the ZIFA Electoral Committee in accordance with Article 85(9) is pleased to announce the names of all the candidates who have met the eligibility criteria stipulated in the ZIFA Statutes, 2024,” the committee said in a statement, adding that no press conference would be held to elaborate further.

The race has been dogged by allegations of criminal misconduct. Formal complaints were lodged by Terrance Pachirere, MJ Chigwedere, and K. Mugadzaweta against Kweza, Magaya, and Machana, citing ethical and criminal concerns.

While Machana passed the integrity test, Magaya, Mliswa, and Jere were found wanting.

Chigwedere alleged that Magaya faced unresolved legal issues, including a pending trial for tax violations under Zimbabwe’s Income Tax Act in January 2024, and a previous conviction for breaching the Medicines Control Act in 2018. Magaya’s camp dismissed the allegations as a smear campaign, but his prior conviction and questions over whether he holds the required five Ordinary Level passes likely led to his disqualification.

Insiders revealed Magaya had spent tens of thousands of dollars on his campaign, including offering councillors incentives, only for his efforts to collapse before the election.

There were also allegations that Farai Jere did not possess the requisite five Ordinary Level passes required to stand for the ZIFA presidency. However, this could not be confirmed, as the Masunda committee did not disclose specific details regarding any candidate’s disqualification.

Temba Mliswa fell by the wayside after his candidacy was contested by one, A. Kufa who cited Mliswa’s 2010 conviction for assault and his history of alleged disruptive behavior, arguing that it violated Article 38.6 of the ZIFA Statutes, which bars candidates with criminal records.

Kufa called Mliswa’s track record inconsistent with the integrity needed to lead Zimbabwe’s football governing body.

Meanwhile, the Masunda-led committee cleared several candidates who passed the integrity test. The list includes Vice Presidential candidates: Mavis Gumbo, Patience Mutumwa, Winnet Murota, Joyce R Kapota, Loveness Mukura, Kennedy Ndebele, Omega Sibanda, Peter Dube, Francis Nyamutsamba, and Simbarashe J Takava.

Ordinary Member candidates include Gilbert Saika, Sharif Mussa, Umerjee Thomas, Marambanyika Nicholas, Munyonga Tavengwa, Hara Xolisani, Gwesela Bhekhimpilo, Nyoni Vincent, Chawonza Sween, Mushonga Lewis, Muzhara Morden, Ngwenya Jerrymike, Gumbo Alice, Zeure Alois, Bunjaira Morgen, Dube Sabela, Maposa Edward, Mutukwa Tizirayi, Luphahla Sibekikwe, Ndlovu Tafadzwa, Benza Cecilia, Gambwe Kudzai, Kadzombe Sunday, Chidzambwa Walter, Musanhu Desmond, Ali Simbarashe, Ndoro Makwinje, Phiri Francis, Nyamutsamba Davison, Muchena Brighton, Ushendibaba Edmore, Chivero Terence, Malunga T, Shereni Harlington, Chitima Cuthbert C, Matemera Norman, and Msarah Beaullar.

