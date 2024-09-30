Madrid derby interrupted after Atletico fans throw objects on the field

Spread the love

MADRID — The city derby between host Atletico Madrid and Real Madrid was briefly interrupted on Sunday after Atletico fans threw objects onto the field.

The referee stopped the Spanish league game and sent the players to the locker rooms around the 70th minute at the Metropolitano before play resumed after about 15 minutes.

Madrid had just scored the first goal of the match with Éder Militão, who celebrated near the sideline in front of Atletico fans.

Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois alerted the referee about the objects — including lighters — being thrown onto the field.

Atletico defender José María Giménez and midfielder Koke Resurrección went to talk to the fans in the section behind Courtois’ goal. That section is where usually the more radical Atletico supporters are located.

Atletico coach Diego Simeone also asked several times for the fans to behave.

A message on the stadium’s loudspeaker said the match was being interrupted for 15 minutes, and that it would be suspended if the problem continued.

The interruption came a day after the Spanish league said it would ask police to act against the promoters of a social media campaign that the league said was aimed at promoting racist acts against Vinícius Júnior at the derby.

The social media campaign was based on a hashtag encouraging Atletico fans to wear face masks, apparently to make it more difficult for authorities to identify individuals who participate in racist chants or insults.

Social media videos showed Atletico fans before the match chanting “Vinícius is different.”

Source: AP