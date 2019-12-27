Liverpool’s lead is ‘irrelevant’, nothing is decided yet – Klopp

Cape Town – Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has played down his team’s 13-point lead at the top of the Premier League as he wants to stay focused on the job at hand.

The Reds maintained their relentless march towards the title with a 4-0 win at Leicester, but Klopp is still refusing to get carried away.

Despite a one-sided first half at the King Power Stadium, Liverpool had only Roberto Firmino’s header to show for their dominance, but three goals in eight second-half minutes underlined their superiority against a second-placed Foxes side they made look second rate.

A James Milner penalty was followed by Firmino’s second of the night, and his fourth in three games following his goals in the Club World Cup, with Trent Alexander-Arnold wrapping up the victory with the goal his exceptional performance deserved.

However when asked about the 13-point lead, Klopp said it is just a number and nothing has changed regards their mindset.

“We are focused on the next games – Wolves, Sheffield United, Everton, Tottenham, Manchester United – the next five games. It doesn’t sound like anything is decided in my ears,” he said.

“We have to play all of them and we try with all we have to make sure we are ready for these games, so the number is not relevant to us.”

Alexander-Arnold suggested it was “probably our best game of the season”, yet Klopp did not agree with his right wing-back, and felt that Liverpool have played better this season against Manchester City and Arsenal in particular.

Leicester boss Brendan Rodgers conceded Liverpool were now “going to be very, very hard to stop” in their bid for the title.

Rodgers said: “They are a fantastic team with confidence high after not losing many games over an 18-month period.”

Liverpool are back in action when they entertain Wolves on Sunday. – Sport24