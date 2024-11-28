Liverpool Set to Challenge Struggling Manchester City as Guardiola Faces Tough Test at Anfield

Spread the love

MANCHESTER, UK – After enduring one of the worst runs of results in his coaching career, Pep Guardiola finds himself facing what could be his toughest test yet when Manchester City travels to Anfield to take on Liverpool this Sunday.

Liverpool and Manchester City, the current top two in the Premier League standings, are trending in dramatically opposite directions. While Liverpool continues to dominate on all fronts, leading both the Premier League and the 36-team Champions League, Manchester City is struggling to put wins together, with a run of five consecutive losses including a dramatic 3-3 draw with Feyenoord in the Champions League.

Guardiola, who has long found Liverpool a particularly intimidating opponent, admitted in a fly-on-the-wall documentary back in 2018 that facing Liverpool under Jurgen Klopp’s energetic and efficient team was a daunting challenge. Now, as City’s defending champions struggle with their worst form under Guardiola, it seems that Liverpool could pose an even greater threat.

Liverpool, boasting a perfect record in the Champions League with 17 wins from 19 matches across all competitions this season, is far from the struggling outfit City faced just a few years ago. Meanwhile, Manchester City, which has won the last four Premier League titles, now sits in a concerning 17th place in the Champions League standings and might not even be in the Premier League’s top four by Sunday night.

Injuries Continue to Plague City

One of the main factors behind City’s recent struggles has been the ongoing injury crisis. The team is currently without Rodri, the Ballon d’Or winner and essential defensive midfielder who orchestrates City’s attacking play while shielding the backline. Rodri, along with key players like John Stones, Ruben Dias, and Kevin De Bruyne, who hasn’t started a match since mid-September due to a groin injury, are all struggling to return to full fitness.

Guardiola’s alternative solutions, such as using Mateo Kovacic in a holding role or rushing other players back into the defence prematurely, have not proved effective. Kovacic, who has been filling in for Rodri, was absent during the recent 4-0 loss to Tottenham and the Feyenoord match, leaving City’s midfield looking slow and exposed.

Tactical Challenges

Despite his undoubted tactical acumen, Guardiola’s insistence on sticking to a heavy-pressing, possession-based style of play has proven to be a problem. In the face of Liverpool’s relentless attack and dynamism, Guardiola may find himself in a vulnerable position if he doesn’t make adjustments. Guardiola has been unable or unwilling to modify his approach, and playing toe-to-toe with Liverpool at Anfield could spell disaster for City.

Other coaches, like Carlo Ancelotti at Real Madrid last season, have found success by playing more defensively and focusing on counter-attacking opportunities when facing City.

Transfer Concerns

City’s recruitment over the last two years has also come under scrutiny. Questions are being asked about how Rodri, who is currently the only out-and-out holding midfielder at City, was allowed to be the sole player in that position. Kovacic and Gundogan, who have been filling in, do not possess the same defensive instincts or abilities. Up front, Erling Haaland remains City’s only genuine striker, with no replacement for Julian Alvarez, who was sold to Atletico Madrid in the offseason.

Moreover, City’s recent midfield signings like Matheus Nunes, Kovacic, and Gundogan haven’t produced the desired results. With several key players in their 30s, the midfield looks slow and lethargic, particularly off the ball.

A Small Squad and Upcoming Legal Battles

Guardiola has always preferred working with a small squad to keep everyone involved, but this season, that approach is becoming a liability. With the expanded Champions League format and the addition of the Club World Cup in the United States, City faces a much longer campaign. Injuries are inevitable, yet Guardiola seems unwilling to increase his squad size, making it even harder for the team to cope with the intense schedule.

And then, there’s the shadow of the more than 100 charges against Manchester City for alleged financial breaches. The outcome of these charges — which could include points deductions or even relegation — is expected early in 2025. It’s unclear how much this uncertainty is affecting the players’ performance on the pitch, but the potential ramifications are significant.

Liverpool Holds All the Cards

Liverpool, meanwhile, seems unstoppable. Klopp’s team has not only been dominant in domestic and European competitions, but they also appear more consistent and efficient than ever. With Salah and his strikeforce in fantastic form, Liverpool looks set to pose a significant challenge to Guardiola’s faltering team at Anfield.

Guardiola himself admitted in a recent statement that his team is struggling to win games right now. “We’re not able to find a way to win,” he said. “As a team, we’ve always found a way to win games… but right now, nothing happens.”

Sunday’s Showdown

So, as City prepares for the trip to Anfield, it appears that this might be Guardiola’s toughest challenge yet. Liverpool will be keen to continue their momentum, while Guardiola desperately searches for a solution to turn City’s form around.

The biggest modern-day Premier League rivalry promises to be an intriguing contest — but based on current form, it looks like Liverpool has the upper hand. Guardiola’s City will have to find something special if they are to avoid another defeat.

