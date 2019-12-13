Liverpool manager Klopp extends contract to 2024

(Reuters) – Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp has agreed a contract extension until 2024, the Premier League club announced on Friday.

Former Borussia Dortmund manager Klopp took the reins at Liverpool in October 2015 and guided them to back-to-back Champions League finals in 2018 and 2019, winning their sixth European cup last season.

“For me personally this is a statement of intent, one which is built on my knowledge of what we as a partnership have achieved so far and what is still there for us to achieve,” Klopp said in a statement on the club’s website here.

“When the call (to manage Liverpool) came in autumn 2015, I felt we were perfect for each other. If anything, now I feel I underestimated that.

“It is only with a total belief that the collaboration remains totally complementary on both sides that I am able to make this commitment to 2024.”

The club said the German manager’s assistants Peter Krawietz and Pep Lijnders had also agreed new deals.

Klopp took Liverpool to the brink of their first ever Premier League title last season, finishing a point behind champions Manchester City.

This season, they are well poised to end their 30-year wait for a top flight league title after going unbeaten in the first 16 games, with an eight-point lead over second-placed Leicester City.