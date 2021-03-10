Liverpool ease into quarter-final against RB Leipzig

Liverpool put their Premier League struggles behind them as they beat RB Leipzig 2-0 at the Puskas Arena to secure a 4-0 aggregate win and a place in the Champions League quarter-finals.

Jurgen Klopp’s side, who suffered a sixth straight home defeat at the hands of Fulham on Sunday, continued their difficulties in front of goal during the first half, missing a host of chances.

However, the missed opportunities didn’t prove costly as two goals in four second-half minutes from Mohamed Salah (70) and Sadio Mane (74) secured the Premier League champions’ passage into the last eight.

Victory will come as welcome relief to Klopp and his side, who secured just their third win in nine games across all competitions. Their hopes of winning a seventh European Cup remain on track and they now have the draw for the quarter-finals and semi-finals to look forward to on Friday March 19.