Liverpool Crush Manchester United 3-0 in Premier League Showdown

Arne Slot made a resounding statement in his first major test as Liverpool manager, leading the Reds to a dominant 3-0 victory over Manchester United at Old Trafford on Sunday. A double from Luis Diaz and a goal from Mohamed Salah secured the win, maintaining Liverpool’s perfect start to the Premier League season and placing them alongside Manchester City at the top of the table.

Slot, who faces the daunting task of succeeding Jurgen Klopp, has so far handled the pressure with ease, guiding Liverpool to three consecutive league victories. In contrast, United’s Erik ten Hag is already under scrutiny just three games into the new campaign, following a disappointing second consecutive defeat.

Last season, Ten Hag barely survived an internal review after United’s worst-ever Premier League finish in eighth place. A surprise FA Cup victory over Manchester City temporarily salvaged his position, and a summer transfer outlay of £200 million was meant to signal a fresh start. However, United’s persistent issues were laid bare against a clinical Liverpool side.

Casemiro, a key figure in United’s midfield, had a torrid afternoon, directly contributing to both of Diaz’s goals. The Brazilian was substituted at halftime, replaced by young midfielder Toby Collyer. United’s recent £42 million signing, Manuel Ugarte, was introduced to the Old Trafford crowd before kickoff, and the club will now be hoping the Uruguayan can stabilize their shaky midfield.

Liverpool, on the other hand, did not splurge on a defensive midfielder in the transfer market, with Slot instead opting to reposition Ryan Gravenberch in that role—a decision that has quickly paid off. Despite Klopp’s relative struggles at Old Trafford, where he only won two of 11 away games against United, Slot’s Liverpool were ruthless and could have replicated their record 5-0 victory from 2021.

United had an early let-off when Trent Alexander-Arnold’s effort was disallowed for offside after Diaz’s deflected cross struck Salah. But there was no reprieve when Casemiro’s careless pass was intercepted by Gravenberch, who set up Salah for a dinked cross that Diaz headed in at the back post.

Alisson Becker made a crucial save moments later to deny Noussair Mazraoui, but United crumbled after conceding a second goal just before halftime. Diaz intercepted Casemiro again, racing into the box to finish off another Salah cross.

Salah then added a third in the 56th minute, delivering a stunning finish from Dominik Szoboszlai’s pass. The Egyptian’s goal was his 15th in 16 appearances against United, continuing his remarkable scoring streak at Old Trafford.

Salah nearly added to his tally but fired over from close range, while Alisson’s late save from Joshua Zirkzee ensured Liverpool maintained their clean sheet.

With Arsenal widely tipped as Manchester City’s main challengers this season, Liverpool’s early performances under Slot have quickly dispelled any doubts about their title credentials, even in the post-Klopp era.

