Liverpool and Arsenal Secure Opening Day Wins as Salah and Milner Break Records

LONDON – The Premier League season kicked off with wins for Liverpool and Arsenal, accompanied by record-breaking performances from Mohamed Salah and James Milner.

Liverpool started their new era under manager Arne Slot with a 2-0 victory against newly promoted Ipswich Town. Mohamed Salah, always prolific on the opening day, scored Liverpool’s second goal, bringing his total to nine goals in opening Premier League fixtures—a record-breaking tally that surpasses legends Wayne Rooney, Alan Shearer, and Frank Lampard.

Arsenal, who have finished as runners-up for the past two seasons, also began their campaign with a 2-0 win at home against Wolverhampton Wanderers. Goals from Kai Havertz and Bukayo Saka secured the victory, positioning Arsenal as one of the main contenders to challenge Manchester City for the title.

Liverpool and Arsenal are widely seen as the top challengers to Manchester City, which is aiming for a fifth consecutive league title. City’s campaign begins on Sunday against Chelsea, following Manchester United’s 1-0 victory over Fulham on Friday to open the season.

Brighton Cruises as Milner Sets Premier League Record

Brighton continued their strong form with a 3-0 win over Everton at Goodison Park, which will serve as Everton’s home ground for the final season before the club moves to a new stadium. James Milner, now 38, set a Premier League record by starting his 23rd season, surpassing the previous mark held by Manchester United legend Ryan Giggs. Milner is notably older than his manager, Fabian Hurzeler, who had a successful debut in English football after his move from German side St. Pauli.

Brighton’s goals came from Kaoru Mitoma, Danny Welbeck, and Simon Adingra, while Everton’s day went from bad to worse when Ashley Young was sent off in the 66th minute. Young, at 39, became the oldest player to receive a red card in the Premier League after fouling Mitoma as the last defender.

Saka Shines for Arsenal

Arsenal’s Bukayo Saka was quick to impress after a summer spent playing in Euro 2024. The England winger set up Havertz’s goal in the 25th minute and scored himself with a clinical finish from the edge of the area in the 74th minute. Arsenal goalkeeper David Raya, making key saves, helped preserve the clean sheet.

Arsenal, who finished just two points behind Manchester City last season, are again aiming to compete at the top of the league.

Newcastle Survives Schar Red Card

Newcastle United managed to secure a 1-0 victory over Southampton despite going down to 10 men after Fabian Schar was sent off in the 28th minute for a headbutt on Ben Brereton Diaz.

Joelinton’s goal, set up by Alexander Isak after a mistake by Southampton’s goalkeeper, sealed the win for Newcastle.

Disappointment for Ed Sheeran and Ipswich

Pop star Ed Sheeran, Ipswich Town’s most famous fan, watched from the stands as his team made their return to the Premier League after more than two decades. Despite Sheeran’s presence and support, Ipswich were unable to overcome Liverpool’s strength, falling 2-0 at home.

West Ham Falls to Aston Villa Amid Paqueta Scandal

West Ham suffered a 2-1 defeat to Aston Villa, with Colombia striker Jhon Durán scoring the winner in the 79th minute. Brazilian midfielder Lucas Paqueta, who is embroiled in a betting scandal, scored from the penalty spot to briefly equalize for West Ham before Villa secured the win. Paqueta denies the charges of misconduct and could face a lengthy ban if found guilty.

As the Premier League season unfolds, all eyes will be on how these early results set the tone for another thrilling campaign.

Source: AP

