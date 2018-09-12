News Ticker

Liberia’s President George Weah, 51, takes on Nigeria in friendly

September 12, 2018 Staff Reporter Sports 0

Monrovia – Liberia president and former World Footballer of the Year George Weah made a surprise return to international competition in Monrovia on Tuesday, playing in a 2-1 loss to Nigeria a few weeks short of his 52nd birthday.

Liberia had arranged the friendly to retire the number 14 jersey made famous by Weah but fans were in for a shock when, 16 years after his last international appearance, the striker led the national team onto the pitch wearing it instead.

Media reports said Weah, who led the attack and showed glimpses of the class that made him a household name around the world, received a standing ovation from fans when he was substituted on 79 minutes.

Ghetto Radio

@GhettoRadio895

Liberia president George Weah aged 51 played 79 minutes in an international friendly against Nigeria yesterday. http://www.ghettoradio.co.ke 

Twitter Ads info and privacy

Goals from Henry Onyekuru and Simeon Nwankwo helped Nigeria to a 2-0 lead before the hosts pulled one back through a Kpah Sherman penalty late in the game.

Jide Ladipo@JideDGreat

President George Weah of Liberia at age 51 🇱🇷 takes a free kick and tries a few trick on @NGSuperEagles defence. You are never too old to fulfil a dream.😂😂😂

Twitter Ads info and privacy

Weah enjoyed a career in Europe spanning nearly a decade and a half that saw him play for Monaco, Paris Saint-Germain and Marseille in France, AC Milan in Italy and English sides Manchester City and Chelsea.

china acheru@Ikwerreman

The way John Ogu is marking George Weah, you’d think he owes him money

Twitter Ads info and privacy

As well as being named the 1995 World Footballer of the Year, he also won the Ballon d’Or in the same year and remains the only African to win either award.

View image on TwitterView image on Twitter

World Publicist@IsimaOdeh

Incase you missed it, 51-year-old President of Liberia and Ballon d’Or winner, George Weah is on the pitch playing for Liberia in an international friendly game against Nigeria, wearing the no. 14 jersey. Liberia’s Coach and retired player, 48-yr-old James Debbah is also praying.

Twitter Ads info and privacy

Weah’s popularity from his playing career saw him secure a landslide run-off win last December in Liberia’s presidential elections.

Reuters



Copyright © 2018 | The Zimbabwe Mail Online - Your News! Your Views! Your Life!