Lewis Hamilton takes fifth Spanish Grand Prix win in a row

Seven times world champion Lewis Hamilton won the Spanish Formula One Grand Prix for a record-equalling fifth year in a row for Mercedes on Sunday.

The Briton’s 98th career victory, from his 100th pole position, was his third win in four races and sent him 14 points clear of Red Bull’s Max Verstappen, who clawed back a point for the fastest lap and finished second.

Hamilton’s teammate Valtteri Bottas finished third.

Hamilton makes history with 100 pole positions

The Mercedes driver is the first Formula One driver to reach a century of pole positions.

Red Bull’s Max Verstappen qualified on the front row alongside the Briton, with Valtteri Bottas qualifying third for Mercedes.

List of top pole sitters:

The following table lists the drivers with the most poles in the history of the Formula One championship which started in 1950.

100 – Lewis Hamilton (Britain)

68 – Michael Schumacher (Germany)

65 – Ayrton Senna (Brazil)

57 – Sebastian Vettel (Germany)

33 – Jim Clark (Britain)

33 – Alain Prost (France)

32 – Nigel Mansell (Britain)

30 – Nico Rosberg (Germany)

29 – Juan Manuel Fangio (Argentina)

26 – Mika Hakkinen (Finland)