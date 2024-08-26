Lewis Hamilton Pushes for Formula One Return to Africa, Talks with Rwanda and South Africa

Spread the love

ZANDVOORT, Netherlands, — Formula One star Lewis Hamilton is advocating for the return of the sport to Africa, revealing that he is actively engaging with Rwanda and South Africa to bring a Grand Prix to the continent.

Speaking at the Dutch Grand Prix, Hamilton expressed his strong belief that the time is ripe for Africa to host a Formula One race.

“The time’s 100% right,” Hamilton declared. “We can’t keep adding races in other parts of the world while ignoring Africa, which gives so much but receives so little in return.” He highlighted the potential benefits, such as boosting tourism and showcasing Africa’s strengths.

Hamilton, a seven-time world champion and the only Black driver in Formula One, emphasized that Africa has at least one track ready for a Grand Prix. “In the short term, we should use that track and then work on developing something truly exciting,” he suggested.

The idea of bringing Formula One back to Africa has been discussed for years, with the last race held at South Africa’s Kyalami circuit in 1993. However, financial constraints have hindered progress. Recently, Formula One chief executive Stefano Domenicali mentioned that Rwanda is interested in hosting a race at a new permanent circuit, which is still in the planning stages. Further discussions are scheduled for September.

Hamilton, who has made several visits to Africa through his work with the United Nations refugee agency UNHCR, has also spoken with officials in South Africa. “Rwanda is one of my favourite places, and it’s incredible how eager they are to be part of this,” he said. “I’ve been doing a lot of work behind the scenes on this project.”

Reflecting on his recent travels across Africa, including Morocco, Senegal, Benin, Mozambique, and Madagascar, Hamilton shared his poignant experiences. He spoke of the stark realities faced by displaced people and the impact of witnessing conditions in refugee camps and historical sites. “Seeing these realities firsthand was heavy and eye-opening,” he said.

Hamilton’s commitment to the continent and his efforts to enhance its visibility on the global stage underscore his dedication to making a meaningful impact both on and off the track.

Source: Reuters

