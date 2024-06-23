Lewis Hamilton Confident in Ferrari Move Despite Mercedes Resurgence

Spread the love

MONTMELÓ, Spain — Lewis Hamilton remains confident in his decision to join Ferrari in 2025, despite Mercedes showing signs of resurgence. The seven-time Formula 1 champion secured his first podium of the season with a third-place finish at the Spanish Grand Prix on Sunday.

Hamilton’s strong performance saw him outpace Ferrari drivers Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz, who finished fifth and sixth respectively. Notably, Hamilton twice overtook Sainz, the driver he is set to replace at Ferrari.

When asked if Mercedes’ recent improvements might make him regret his move, Hamilton was resolute.

“Firstly, I love Mercedes. My job this year is to work as hard as I can with the crew and the people back at the factory to move in the right direction,” Hamilton said. “My job will start next year with the other team, who I think are doing a great job. I can’t tell you what is wrong with that car and why they are in the position they are today. But it doesn’t make me second-guess my decision at all.”

Hamilton, who has been with Mercedes for 12 years, added to his record by achieving a podium finish for the 18th consecutive season. He finished behind Red Bull’s Max Verstappen and McLaren’s Lando Norris, marking his best result since October 2022.

In Barcelona, Hamilton also outperformed his Mercedes teammate George Russell, who finished fourth. This marks only the third time Hamilton has outscored Russell this season.

Hamilton’s last victory was at the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix in 2021. Since then, Verstappen has emerged as the dominant force in Formula 1.

As he prepares to join Ferrari, Hamilton emphasized his commitment to finishing strong with Mercedes.

“It would be nice to win again with Mercedes,” he said. “Considering where we’ve come from, just having consistency and seeing if we can put the team further up in the points, I think that’s got to be the target.”

Hamilton’s move to Ferrari represents a new phase in his illustrious career, and despite Mercedes’ recent gains, he remains optimistic about his future with the iconic Italian team.

Source: AP

