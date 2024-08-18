Lewandowski Double Secures Victory for Barcelona in Hansi Flick’s La Liga Debut

Spread the love

MADRID – Robert Lewandowski scored twice as Barcelona kicked off their La Liga campaign with a 2-1 victory over Valencia, marking a successful debut for new head coach Hansi Flick.

Lewandowski’s goals, one in first-half stoppage time and another from a penalty early in the second half, helped the Catalan club secure three points in their season opener at the Mestalla Stadium. It was Flick’s first official match in charge after replacing former club legend Xavi Hernández at the end of last season.

“It was very important to debut with a victory,” Flick said. “We made some mistakes in the first half but improved in the second.”

Valencia took the lead in the 44th minute through a header from Hugo Duro. Although initially disallowed for offside, the goal was awarded after a VAR review. However, Barcelona responded quickly with Lewandowski finding the net just before the break, assisted by teenager Lamine Yamal.

Lewandowski sealed the win with a 49th-minute penalty after forward Raphinha was fouled inside the area. The 35-year-old striker expressed his satisfaction with the strong start to the season. “My objective is to score goals. It’s important to start the season like this to give us more confidence,” he said.

Flick showcased Barcelona’s renowned La Masia academy talent, giving debuts to young players like Gerard Martín and 17-year-old Marc Bernal. However, there was concern when defender Alejandro Balde was forced off in the second half with a muscle injury.

Barcelona, still navigating financial difficulties, finished second in La Liga last season, trailing champions Real Madrid by 10 points. Madrid begins its league campaign on Sunday against Mallorca.

Leganes Returns to La Liga with Draw

Elsewhere, newly promoted Leganes marked their return to La Liga after four seasons with a 1-1 draw at Osasuna. Juan Cruz opened the scoring for Leganes in the 22nd minute, but an own goal by Juan Soriano in the 79th minute leveled the match.

Leganes earned promotion by winning the Segunda División last season and is owned by Blue Crow Sports Group, headed by former Houston Astros general manager Jeff Luhnow. The group includes investors from the United States, Mexico, El Salvador, Nicaragua, and Canada.

Source: AP

