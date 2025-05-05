Lewandowski back to Barcelona squad for 2nd leg against Inter Milan in the Champions League

Spread the love

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Barcelona is getting a boost in attack with the return of Robert Lewandowski ahead of Tuesday’s second leg against Inter Milan in the Champions League.

Lewandowski was included in the squad on Monday after being sidelined for about two weeks because of a left thigh injury.

The striker missed four games, including last week’s thrilling first leg against Inter in Barcelona, when the teams drew 3-3.

The Polish striker was injured in a Spanish league match against Celta Vigo on April 19.

“After two weeks working on his recovery and training with the squad on Sunday, he has been given the all clear to return to action,” Barcelona said.

The 36-year-old Lewandowski is having one of his best seasons with Barcelona, having scored 40 goals in total, including 11 in the Champions League. He leads the Spanish league with 25 goals, one more than Real Madrid’s Kylian Mbappé.

Barcelona coach Hansi Flick rested nearly all of his regular starters in the team’s 2-1 win at Valladolid in the Spanish league on Saturday. With four games each remaining, Barcelona has a four-point lead over Madrid ahead of next Sunday’s “clasico” between the rival teams.

___

Share this: Share

Twitter

Facebook

Email

LinkedIn

Reddit

Pinterest

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...