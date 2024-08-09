Letsile Tebogo Makes History as First African to Win Olympic Men’s 200m Gold, end for Zimbabwe’s two boys

Spread the love

PARIS, – Letsile Tebogo etched his name in the history books on Thursday, becoming the first African athlete to win the men’s Olympic 200 meters title.

The 21-year-old from Botswana powered past American sprinters Kenny Bednarek and Noah Lyles to secure his country’s first-ever Olympic gold medal.

Tebogo, who had earlier set a national record of 9.86 seconds in the 100m final, surged ahead in the last 50 meters of the 200m race, crossing the finish line in an impressive 19.46 seconds. His victory not only earned him the gold but also made him the fifth-fastest man in history over the 200m distance.

Kenny Bednarek, who took silver in the event at the Tokyo Olympics, repeated the feat, finishing in 19.62 seconds. Noah Lyles, the triple world champion who had been aiming to become the first American to achieve the sprint double since Carl Lewis 40 years ago, settled for bronze with a time of 19.67 seconds. Lyles’ performance marked his first defeat in a 200m final in three years.

The U.S. team revealed that Lyles had tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday, just two days after winning gold in the 100 meters. Despite the diagnosis, Lyles chose to compete, and U.S. officials implemented all necessary health protocols to ensure the safety of all athletes.

Adding to the drama, Lyles received a yellow card for a misconduct violation after damaging his lane box before the race began, further complicating his night.

A Historic Night for Africa

While much of the attention was on Lyles, it was undoubtedly Tebogo’s night, symbolizing a monumental moment for African athletics. Traditionally dominant in middle and long-distance events, this was the first time in Olympic history that four African sprinters competed in a 200m final. Though three of them finished in the last three positions, Tebogo’s record-breaking win marked a significant leap forward for the continent.

“I’m the Olympic champion—it’s something I have never seen in my life or even dreamt of. It is an amazing moment,” Tebogo said after the race. “I knew Kenny was going to run away, so I made sure to close him down. I have that top-end speed that allows me to finish the race strong. When I saw Kenny fade, I knew Noah was far behind us, and that’s when I realized I was the Olympic champion.”

Tebogo’s triumph is more than just a personal achievement; it represents a milestone for Botswana, Africa, and his family.

For Bednarek, who ran a strong race from lane eight, the result was bittersweet. “I don’t think I put my best race down. It was really tight at the end,” he said. “This year, I’m finally healthy. I can build off this. There’s also the world championships next year. I’m going to be dangerous. I expect big things in the next four years.”

Tebogo’s victory is a testament to the growing prowess of African athletes in sprinting, and it sets the stage for even greater achievements in the future.

