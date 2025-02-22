Kirsty to kick-start IOC candidates’ series

Spread the love

ZIMBABWE’S celebrated Olympian, Kirsty Coventry, is gearing up to make history on February 24 with the launch of a new Question and Answer series titled “Let’s Talk to the IOC presidential candidates.”

This series offers an unprecedented platform for the candidates vying to succeed Thomas Bach as president of the International Olympic Committee to articulate their visions and strategies for the future of the Olympic Movement.

At 41, Coventry is not only the youngest among the seven candidates but also a trailblazer aiming to become the first female and first African IOC president.

With a storied career that has seen her win seven Olympic medals — including two golds — Coventry brings a wealth of experience and passion for sports to this initiative.

Organised by the International Sport Press Association (AIPS) and hosted by its president Gianni Merlo, the series is exclusively available to AIPS members and will feature simultaneous translations in English, French, Spanish, and Arabic. The first instalment of the series will feature Coventry as the inaugural guest, setting the tone for a series that promises to bridge the gap between candidates and sports journalists worldwide.

Coventry’s participation in this series reflects her commitment to “give back to the Movement that has given me so much and allowed me to be who I am today,” as she stated in her manifesto.

Her current roles — serving on the IOC Executive Board and spearheading commissions for the Dakar 2026 Youth Olympics and the 2032 Brisbane Olympics — underscore her deep connection with the Olympic family.

In addition to her sporting accolades, Coventry has been Zimbabwe’s Minister of Sport, Recreation, Arts and Culture since September 2018.

In her own words, Coventry emphasises the importance of unity and collective strength:

“My mission to drive empowerment, strengthen engagement, and ensure we remain relevant is guided by the Ubuntu philosophy: “I am because we are.”

“This principle highlights the combined strength of the Olympic community and our responsibility to uplift one another,” Coventry wrote in her manifesto.

This new series is not only a chance for Coventry to share her perspective but also an opportunity for future IOC leaders to present their ideas on maintaining and enhancing the Olympic legacy.

As the presidential election draws closer on March 20 at the 144th IOC Session in Greece, this initiative is set to play a crucial role in shaping the conversation around the future of the Olympic Movement.

The group of seven candidates that are competing for the position includes two former Olympic champions, a prince, the son of a former president, and the global leaders of cycling, gymnastics, and skiing.

Outgoing president Bach has reached the maximum of 12 years in office.

Bach declined at the Paris Olympics last month to seek to change IOC rules in order to stay in office longer.

The only woman ever to stand as an IOC presidential candidate was Anita DeFrantz, a former Olympic rower from the United States.

She was eliminated in the first round of voting in a five-candidate election in 2001, which was won by Jacques Rogge.

The other Olympic champion in the field is Sebastian Coe, president of World Athletics and a two-time gold medallist in running.

Coe led the 2012 London Olympics bidding and organising committees and has presided at World Athletics for nine years.

But he has clashed with the IOC, Bach, and leaders of other sports bodies on several issues, including the decision to award US$50 000 cash prizes to track and field gold medallists in Paris.

The IOC has an age limit of 70 for members, while Coe will be 68 on election day.

The rules allow for a special exemption to remain for four more years, but that would mean a six-year presidency unless those limits are changed. — Agencies/Sports Reporter.

