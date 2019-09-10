Kirsty Coventry pays tribute to Robert Mugabe

MINISTER of Youth, Sport, Arts and Recreation Kirsty Coventry has praised the late former President Robert Mugabe saying he had so much interest in education and sports especially during the time she represented Zimbabwe at international sporting events.

The former Olympic swimming champion said this in order of Mugabe who passed on last Friday in Singapore at the age of 95.

“He made sure athletes representing the country at various levels were taken care of, and his passing on brings sadness,” Coventry said.

“Whenever we were going to the Olympics or the Africa Games, he always offered support because he had a deep interest in sport and education.”

Former President Robert Mugabe seen here in 2016 receiving the Mighty Warriors on their return from the Olympics in Brazil.

Upon returning from the 2008 Beijing Olympics in 2008, Coventry was handed a $100,000 cheque as well as a diplomatic passport by the then President Mugabe.

Coventry was appointed a Cabinet Minister by President Emmerson Mnangagwa in September 2018.