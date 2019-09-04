Kirsty Coventry lashes out at Zifa

Sports Minister Kirsty Coventry has lashed out at the Zimbabwe Football Association (Zifa) for the aborted second round Olympic qualifier between Zimbabwe national women soccer team and Zambia.

The match, penciled for the national Sports Stadium in Harare on Sunday, failed to take place after Zimbabwean players boycotted the game over nonpayment of salaries.

In a series of Tweets, Coventry said she had since called an emergency meeting with Zifa to discuss the matter.

“I asked the ZIFA Chair for a meeting to discuss the women’s qualifying debacle on Sunday he proceeded to ask Government for money for the Men’s Team to travel tomorrow! I have had enough of Womens sport not being taken seriously in Zimbabwe. #EqualityInSport #WomenInSport.

“Government took on Zim Cricket debt but told not to interfere. ZIFA once again ask for more money but Government told not to interfere. This is tax payers money you are ‘playing’ with! Both these associations get huge amounts of money from their international federation – where is it?” fumed Coventry.

“Asking for money alone is not asking for help. You need help in restructuring everything from the ground up and I have been willing and ready (from the beginning) to work with CAF and FIFA and ICC and any other organisation to make Zimbabwe a Sporting Powerhouse.”