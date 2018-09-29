Kirsty Coventry for Argentina

YOUTH, Sport, Arts and Recreation Minister Kirsty Coventry will leave the country today for Buenos Aires, Argentina, for the third edition of Youth Olympic Games where she will be the chef de mission of Team Zimbabwe.

Coventry, who will be joined by the rest of the team on Monday, told guests at a send-off ceremony yesterday that they are looking forward to doing well at the Games.

Fifteen athletes and eight officials will represent Zimbabwe at the 2018 Youth Olympic Games in Argentina from October 6 to 18.

Swimmer Raymond Davies, athlete Privilege Chikara, rower Ashley Bass, judoka Maria Pretorious, Lindsay Clarke of equestrian and the girls’ hockey side will be carrying the country’s flag in Argentina.

“We have a team of five sport codes which are preparing to participate in the third edition of the YOG which are scheduled for October 6 to 18 in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

“These games are significant in preparing athletes as they provide a competitive opportunity before the main Olympics and therefore should form part of the Long Term Athlete Development Plan and preparation for National Federations.

“This in turn provides the appropriate pathway for young athletes to reach senior elite level through a structured LTHPP,” said Coventry.

The inaugural Games in 2010 were developed to bring together world’s best lifestyle; offering an introduction into Olympism; innovating in education and creating a platform to live by the Olympic values.

Over 3 524 athletes attended the inaugural YOG hosted in Singapore in August 2010.

Zimbabwe were represented by 27 athletes from five codes; athletics, cycling, equestrian, football and triathlon.