Khama Billiat returns to international football with match winning penalty

SOWETO, South Africa — A first-half penalty from veteran forward Khama Billiat secured Zimbabwe a 1-0 victory over Namibia in their 2025 Africa Cup of Nations Group J qualifier at Orlando Stadium on Thursday.

Namibia remains without a point after their third consecutive loss but will feel they created enough chances to take something from the game.

Zimbabwe moved to the top of the group with five points from a possible nine, keeping a third consecutive clean sheet. They have played one more match than Kenya and Cameroon, who both have four points and face off on Friday.

Billiat scored the lone goal in the 34th minute, converting from the penalty spot after Kennedy Amutenya was fouled in the box. Namibia goalkeeper Edward Maova guessed the correct direction, but the ball took an awkward bounce and sailed over him.

It was Billiat’s first competitive international goal since 2019. He announced his international retirement in 2021 before making himself available again, starting with Wednesday’s match.

Namibia’s Prins Tjiueza nearly equalised just before halftime, but his shot from 15 yards struck the outside of the post. Zimbabwe also came close when Marshall Munetsi’s pass found Daniel Msendami, whose shot deflected off the post.

Namibia pressed hard for an equaliser in the second half. Tjiueza had another effort saved by Zimbabwe goalkeeper Washington Arubi, who later denied Ivan Kamberipa’s header at the back post. Tjiueza continued to threaten, but Arubi made a crucial save with 15 minutes remaining.

The win was Michael Nees’ first victory in charge after 0-0 draws against Kenya and Cameroon in September.

The two teams will meet again on Monday at the same venue, with Namibia in a must-win situation to stay in contention for one of the two spots to advance to the finals in Morocco. The finals are set for December 21, 2025, to January 18, 2026.

Source: ZimLive