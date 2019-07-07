Kasukuwere savaged for “Bring The Trophy Home Bafana Bafana” Tweet

Former cabinet Minister and G40 kingpin Saviour Kasukuwere’s tweet has drawn derision among commentators after he suggested that South Africa is his home.

Kasukuwere’s comment on microblogging site Twitter follows South Africa’s surprise win over Egypt on Saturday to reach the quarterfinals of the Africa Cup of Nations. He wrote:

Bafana Bafana ~ Well done guys. You have done it. Let’s now go all the way and bring the trophy home.

Below are some of the responses to Kasukuwere’s tweet:

The same MDC that you purged for many years is going to liberate Zimbabwe so that we guarantee your return home, without that independence, you will hear your property being looted day and night but without action.

Zimbabwe is for us all, next time if given another chance please treat everyone fairly, we only have one God up there! Now you were being fooled by Grace, calling Democrats all sorts of names, today you are saying SA your home, wake up my brother. Peter Evans

Kkkkm is south Africa your home ey. Givemore Bepura

Zim is now more South African than Zimbabwean. Our country has been destroyed to a level that a former cabinet minister calls a next-door country home comfortably than his own country. Will things ever change for the good of Zim and be home? Fantan Makumusha

Ko wakutoti ‘let us now bring the trophy home’ uchireva south Africa? Mark

I didnt know that anywhere could be home. Mukutoenda henyu Joza mdhara, attachment makapedza here imi? Tafadzwa Viriri

Bafana shld bring it to their home and to our region. Zimbabwe is not SA despite your Tyson Obama efforts to mis-govern Zimbabwe.

Hoo zviya maakugara kuSouth. Eta mufowethu linjani wena weG40. Simon Chiruka1

Source: Pindula