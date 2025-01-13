Kai Havertz’s wife shares online abuse she received after Arsenal’s loss to Man United

Spread the love

The wife of soccer player Kai Havertz has shared abusive messages she received on social media after Arsenal lost to Manchester United in the FA Cup on Sunday.

Sophia Havertz shared two posts on her Instagram story on Monday, including one where someone threatens to “slaughter” her unborn baby.

Arsenal was knocked out of the cup after losing on penalties to holder United. Germany striker Havertz missed a chance to win the game at the Emirates Stadium when firing over from close range and then had a penalty saved in the shootout.

Sophia Havertz expressed her disgust at the abuse she received after the match.

“For anyone to think it’s okay to write something like this is so shocking to me… I hope you are ashamed of yourself,” she posted.

In response to the threat to her baby, she posted: “I’m not sure what to even say but please guys be more respectful. We are better than this…”

Soccer’s authorities and the police have tried to counter online abuse toward players.

England’s Football Association said last year it was providing funding of around 25,000 pounds ($32,000) to help police clamp down on incidents at the European Championship.

At the previous Euros in 2021, England players Bukayo Saka, Marcus Rashford and Jadon Sancho were subjected to racial abuse on social media after missing penalties in a shootout defeat to Italy in the final.

World governing body FIFA has set up a Social Media Protection Service, which it says protects players, teams and officials from online abuse by keeping their social feeds free from hate.

At the Women’s World Cup in 2023, 20% of the players received discriminatory, abusive or threatening messages, SMPS said, about half of which were homophobic, sexual or sexist.

Source: AP

Share this: Share

Twitter

Facebook

Email

LinkedIn

Reddit

Pinterest

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...