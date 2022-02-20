Kadewere bounces back to the score chart

HARARE – Warriors striker Tinotenda Kadewere broke his goal drought scoring his first goal of the 2021/22 campaign for French side, Olympique Lyon this Saturday in their one-all draw with Lens.

The 26-year old had last scored for Les Gones last season.

Kadewere made his second appearance of the season to restore parity for Lyon in the first half when he found the back of the net in the 44th minute.

Elsewhere, Warriors skipper Knowledge Musona took over the captaincy role at his Saudi Arabian top-flight club Al Tai wearing the armband in the game against Al Ettifaq.

Musona started in the first eleven and played the entire ninety minutes as Al Tai claimed three points after a 1-0 victory.

Still in Saudi Arabia, division one Warriors midfielder Ovidy Karuru scored again for Al Shoulla, in a stalemate with Ohod Club.

Karuru’s was alert to force the ball into the back of the net on the near post to level matters for Shoulla in the 48th minute.

It is now 2 goals for Karuru, after scoring a debut overhead kick against FC Najran last week.

Source: ZBC

