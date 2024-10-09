Jurgen Klopp lands first job since Liverpool exit with unique release clause if major role becomes available

Spread the love

JURGEN KLOPP has landed his first job since leaving Liverpool (English Premier Soccer League) in the summer.

The legendary Reds boss left Anfield after almost nine years in charge.

Klopp explained fatigue was the driving factor behind his resignation, and now he has taken a new job – but he is not a manager.

Instead the 57-year-old will be the new Global Head of Football at Red Bull.

Klopp has signed a long-term deal but will not begin in his new job until January 1 2025.

However he could cut short his contract thanks to a special clause that would allow him to leave if Germany came calling.

Klopp has been linked to the German national team job in the past and has made no secret of his desire to become manager one day.

In 2023 he said: “It’s not completely out of the question that I’ll be the national coach at some point.

“But it has to fit. And so far it hasn’t. And if I end the contract in Liverpool, then nothing will definitely be done for a year.”

At Red Bull Klopp will be tasked with advising their teams, including RB Leipzig, RB Salzburg and New York Red Bulls.

He will be responsible for guiding playing philosophy and the development of young players, as well as advising on transfers and managerial appointments.

It is a role previously held by former Manchester United manager Ralf Rangnick, with RB Leipzig going from the German regional leagues to the Champions League during his tenure. (www.thesun.co.uk)