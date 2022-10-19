Joseph bowls West Indies to amazing win over Zimbabwe

Alzarri Joseph gave one of the best performances in West Indie in T20Is as his impressive four-wicket haul led the two-time world champions to a vital victory over Zimbabwe on Wednesday night.

Joseph bowled with fiery pace and executed his yorkers to perfection to end with career-best figures of 4-0-16-4 – second best in the T20 World Cup for West Indies behind 4-0-15-4 by Samuel Badree against Bangladesh in 2014. In a must-win game West Indies batted first and made 153-7 then dismissed Zimbabwe for 122 to win by 31 runs in their second ICC T20 World Cup 2022 match in Hobart.

All four of Joseph’s victims were bowled as he caused damage to Zimbabwe at the start and then returned in his second spell to snuff out the remaining fight. Jason Holder provided able support to Joseph by picking up 3-12. In the process he took his 50th T20I wicket. He also finished ended the match in style when he clean bowled Tendai Chatara.

Captain Nicholas Pooran was pleased and said: