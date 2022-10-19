Joseph bowls West Indies to amazing win over Zimbabwe

Alzarri Joseph gave one of the best performances in West Indie in T20Is as his impressive four-wicket haul led the two-time world champions to a vital victory over Zimbabwe on Wednesday night.
Joseph bowled with fiery pace and executed his yorkers to perfection to end with career-best figures of 4-0-16-4 – second best in the T20 World Cup for West Indies behind 4-0-15-4 by Samuel Badree against Bangladesh in 2014. In a must-win game West Indies batted first and made 153-7 then dismissed Zimbabwe for 122 to win by 31 runs in their second ICC T20 World Cup 2022 match in Hobart.
All four of Joseph’s victims were bowled as he caused damage to Zimbabwe at the start and then returned in his second spell to snuff out the remaining fight. Jason Holder provided able support to Joseph by picking up 3-12. In the process he took his 50th T20I wicket. He also finished ended the match in style when he clean bowled Tendai Chatara.
Captain Nicholas Pooran was pleased and said:
“It’s not just now but since the beginning of the year he’s (Joseph) been our best bowler in T20 cricket. Bowling at 140-plus, getting wickets for us and bringing that energy … it’s an exciting time as we look to win and make it to the next round.”
Earlier, opener Johnson Charles marked his return to the starting XI with a top-score of 45 off 36 balls which included three fours and two mighty sixes – the second off-spinner Ryan Burl which sailed way beyond the boundary at deep midwicket.
Following his dismissal West Indies lost wickets and slipped to 101-6 in 14 overs. Off-spinner Sikandar Raza picked up 3-19 and restricted the scoring in the middle overs. Pooran gave a return catch to Sean Williams and three balls later Charles was run out. Raza then had Shamarh Brooks leg before for before Holder also perished by offering a catch back to Raza.
Rovman Powell then plundered two huge sixes in the final over – the second which sailed completely out the ground at deep square. He made 28 while left-hander Akeal Hosein ended 23 not out as they added 49 in just under six overs.