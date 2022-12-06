Jesus blow for Arsenal

LONDON – Gabriel Jesus is set to undergo knee surgery which will keep him sidelined for a number of months, according to reports.

The Arsenal forward was forced to come off during Brazil’s 1-0 defeat to Cameroon in the final game of the World Cup group stages after suffering with pain in his right knee. Over the weekend, football.london learned that the 25-year-old was to be ruled out for three to four weeks after scans detected an injury.

However, after returning to England from Qatar for further assessment, it has been reported by the Telegraph that Jesus suffered medial ligament damage and it is understood that he will need an operation to repair the problem.

In addition, the report states that it’s unclear with regard to how long the striker will be sidelined as everything is dependent on how he heals. The best-case scenario in this situation is a return to action within three months which means he can play a part in Arsenal’s Premier League title challenge in the second half of the season.

Despite failing to score since the 3-1 North London Derby win over Tottenham Hotspur at the beginning of October, the Brazilian striker helped transform the Gunners’ attack since arriving from Manchester City in the summer transfer window, scoring five goals and grabbing six assists.

And his contributions have not gone unnoticed by manager Mikel Arteta: “We now have a new confidence, a spark, and that winning mentality that he has,” the Spaniard said of the 25-year-old back in August. “He competes for every ball and transmits his energy and his quality to the rest of the team.”

When a timeframe for Jesus’ return is revealed, the Gunners’ plan for the January transfer window should become a lot more clearer. If it’s a long-term absence then the club can look to press ahead with plans to strengthen in the forward areas amid links to Shakhtar Donetsk winger Mykhaylo Mudryk and the suggestion of Wilfried Zaha.

In the meantime, Eddie Nketiah looks set to get his chance to lead the line for Arsenal when the Premier League season resumes on Boxing Day. The striker is currently out in Dubai with the rest of the squad for some warm-weather training and fixtures against Lyon and AC Milan.

“Yes, as a player everyone wants to play football,” he said back in September. “My aim is to be starting and helping the team, but I respect the coach’s decision. It’s down to me keep working hard and putting in the performances. There will be a lot of opportunities for me to play, whether that be in Europe or in the League, and I’ll be ready whenever I’m called upon.”

Source: football.london

