Jalai’s steady rise at DeMbare . . .A story of patience, prayer and the armband

Spread the love

EMMANUEL JALAI is a man who truly understands patience.

For six years, the diminutive right-back, now Dynamos’ longest-serving player, never once considered walking away from the Harare giants, at least not to any local club.

He endured years of scepticism, with critics questioning his abilities and coaches rotating him in and out of line-ups.

While he remained part of the first team, he was hardly seen as its heartbeat.

Many barely noticed his impact and few believed he could grow into a commanding figure.

But through it all, he stayed.

Now at 26, Jalai has emerged from that long apprenticeship not only as a reliable fixture in the starting eleven but as the captain of one of Zimbabwe’s most iconic football clubs.

It wasn’t overnight. It wasn’t explosive. It was a slow, deliberate rise grounded in loyalty, discipline and, above all, faith.

Last season, Jalai finally grabbed the spotlight.

A string of commanding performances won fans over and earned him call-ups to the national team, where he proved a worthy candidate for a right-back position that has troubled coaches for years.

Looking back on his journey, he sees a story of grit, resilience and spiritual grounding.

“I have made more than 150 league appearances for Dynamos, but it hasn’t been an instant rise,” he reflects.

“It’s been a test of faith.”

A devout Muslim, Jalai says religion has played a pivotal role in shaping his career.

“Our religion teaches us to be patient. I am a firm believer. And that word, patience, has brought me this far,” he says.

Every Friday afternoon, the Dynamos skipper observes Jummah, the congregational prayer that is central to the Islamic faith.

Since joining the club from Aces Youth Academy in 2019, he rarely misses his Friday ritual.

When at home, he joins fellow congregants for the prayer.

On the road, he finds a way to perform it solo, often in hotel rooms or quiet corners of stadiums.

His devotion is most visible during Ramadan, the ninth month of the Islamic calendar, when Muslims fast from dawn to sunset.

Jalai plays his matches while fasting — no water and no food — displaying immense physical and mental discipline.

“Sometimes I play while fasting. I never skip my religious rituals, so I have had to learn how to balance my training sessions and matches,” he says.

“The first two or three days of Ramadan are always tough, but I keep up and stick to my plan. I usually break my fast at 6pm with a cup of tea or hot water before having a proper meal later in the evening.”

Now entrusted with the captain’s armband, Jalai’s responsibilities have expanded significantly.

“Being the captain at a club like Dynamos means a lot. It comes with great responsibility,” he says.

“As vice captain, it was a different role. Now, I have to be the main leader; the big brother everyone expects me to be.”

And leadership, he admits, becomes even more demanding when the team is struggling.

Dynamos are languishing deep in the bottom half of the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League table, sitting 14th with only eight points from a possible 30.

It is a far cry from their championship aspirations.

The team has scored just two goals in 10 matches — one from defender Shadreck Nyahwa and the other an own goal by TelOne.

Jalai understands what this means for the club’s massive fanbase.

“This armband is not ordinary; it’s unique. The responsibility it carries is different,” he says with a slight chuckle.

“It’s like carrying the entire nation on your shoulders. My role is to push the team in good and bad times, to remind the boys what the blue jersey means to us and the nation.

“I have learnt that sometimes you can do everything right, but it still takes God to give you that extra edge.

“That’s what I believe every time I slide this armband onto my sleeve.”

He acknowledges that every day at Dynamos brings new challenges.

The squad is youthful and still learning the ropes of top-flight football, and patience is wearing thin.

“Our fans are growing restless. I understand. They love this team deeply. But this is a new group. They need time to gel.”

Jalai, however, does not make excuses. He believes in holding the standard high.

“For me, each match is like a cup final. There is no easy game here because every team we face wants to prove a point,” he says.

“As players, we need consistency. I have learnt that at Dynamos, you can’t be on form one day and off the next. Our supporters won’t tolerate that.”

“It’s my job to push the boys, to show them that being a DeMbare player takes more than just talent — it takes character.”

Some of the younger players, he says, are still adjusting to the expectations and intensity that come with wearing the badge.

“As captain, you have to be there for them, on and off the pitch.”

That is why Jalai does not just train and play. He prays for the team, too.

“Sometimes you have to go the extra mile. I pray for my team. Our current form demands that we work and pray even harder. I have to lead by example, lift the boys’ morale and give them confidence.”

For him, leadership is not about shouting orders.

It is about presence, poise and persistence.

He is the anchor in stormy waters, the calm voice in the chaos, the believer who knows that the strength of a team lies in faith, unity and unrelenting work.

Six years ago, few would have predicted that this quiet fullback would one day captain one of Zimbabwe’s biggest clubs.

But he always believed.

And now he is showing the nation why patience, indeed, pays off.

Like this: Like Loading...