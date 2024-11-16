Jake Paul Defeats Mike Tyson in Anticlimactic Bout at Arlington’s AT&T Stadium

ARLINGTON, Texas – The highly anticipated clash between Jake Paul, the 27-year-old YouTuber-turned-boxer, and boxing legend Mike Tyson fell short of expectations Friday night at AT&T Stadium. Paul secured an eight-round unanimous decision victory in front of an estimated crowd of 72,000, but the action failed to match the pre-fight hype.

The bout marked Tyson’s return to sanctioned professional boxing nearly two decades after his last fight, with the 58-year-old former heavyweight champion showing brief flashes of his old self. However, fans grew restless as the fight progressed, with boos echoing through the arena.

The judges, according to the Associated Press handed Paul a decisive win, with one scoring the fight 80-72 and the others 79-73. Despite his victory, Paul acknowledged the lukewarm reception.

“Let’s give it up for Mike,” Paul said after the fight, addressing a crowd that began leaving before the decision was announced. “He’s the greatest to ever do it. I look up to him. I’m inspired by him.”

Tyson started strong, landing a few punches in the opening seconds, but his offence dwindled as the fight wore on. Paul, though more aggressive, often missed his mark with wild swings.

“I was trying to hurt him a little bit,” said Paul, who improved to 11-1 with seven knockouts. “I was scared he was going to hurt me. I did my best.”

Tyson, whose record now stands at 50-7 with 44 knockouts, seemed at peace with his performance despite the subdued atmosphere.

“I didn’t prove anything to anybody, only to myself,” Tyson said. “I’m not one of those guys that looks to please the world. I’m just happy with what I can do.”

The fight, originally scheduled for July, was delayed after Tyson suffered a stomach ulcer. Leading up to the bout, the fighters traded barbs during promotional events, but their animosity faded in the ring.

The event set a Texas record for combat sports with a gate of nearly $18 million. Streaming giant Netflix, hosting its first live combat sports event, faced technical glitches as millions tuned in globally.

“This is the biggest event,” Paul said. “Over 120 million people on Netflix. We crashed the site.”

Paul reportedly earned $40 million for the fight, while Tyson took home $20 million.

The event attracted stars like Shaquille O’Neal, Rob Gronkowski, and Cowboys owner Jerry Jones. Tyson’s former rivals Evander Holyfield and Lennox Lewis also made appearances, greeting him before the fight.

On the undercard, Mario Barrios retained his WBC welterweight title in a draw with Abel Ramos. Each fighter scored a knockdown in the 12-round bout, with Barrios controlling the early rounds before Ramos surged back.

Though the fight disappointed fans hoping for more action, it highlighted the enduring draw of Tyson’s name and Paul’s knack for promotion. As the sport continues to blend entertainment with competition, boxing purists may question the legitimacy of such spectacles, but the financial success speaks volumes about their appeal.