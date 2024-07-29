IOC spokesperson struggles to defend accusations of turning Paris event into woke party

Spread the love

LAUSANNE,- International Olympic Committee (IOC) Spokesperson Mark Adams addressed queries regarding the removal of certain videos and provided an explanation on regional digital rights and geo-blocking during the Daily Press Briefing.

Adams clarified that the IOC’s actions were in line with established digital rights agreements. He explained that the deletion of videos and the geo-blocking of content are necessary measures to comply with regional broadcasting rights.

“These measures ensure that the rights of broadcasters who have purchased exclusive content in specific regions are upheld,” Adams stated. “Geo-blocking is a standard practice to prevent the violation of these agreements.”

The spokesperson emphasized that the IOC is committed to providing access to Olympic content within the confines of its contractual obligations. He acknowledged that while these restrictions might be frustrating for viewers in certain regions, they are essential to maintaining the integrity of the broadcasting deals.

“Every effort is made to maximize global access to Olympic content while respecting the rights and investments of our broadcasting partners,” Adams added.

The briefing also touched upon the challenges of balancing wide accessibility with legal and commercial constraints. Adams reassured the public that the IOC continually seeks to improve the viewing experience for fans worldwide, despite these limitations.

“We understand the disappointment some fans feel when they cannot access certain content. However, we are bound by the agreements we have in place, and we are working to navigate these complexities as effectively as possible.”

The IOC’s stance on digital rights and geo-blocking highlights the intricate landscape of international broadcasting and the organization’s efforts to manage it while trying to enhance the global reach of the Olympic Games.

