Indian government blocks Zimbabwe coach from touring Pakistan

LALCHAND Rajput, Zimbabwe’s cricket coach, who is an Indian national, has been prohibited by his native country from touring Pakistan with the African team over mounting diplomatic tension between the two neighbouring Asian nations.

Zimbabwe Cricket (ZC) confirmed the development on Tuesday in a press statement.

“The Embassy of India wrote in Harare to Zimbabwe Cricket (ZC) asking that Rajput, who is an Indian national, be exempted from visiting Pakistan for the limited-overs tour in accordance with the travel guidelines stipulated by the Government of India for its citizens,” read past of the statement, adding on: “The Embassy of Pakistan in Harare had issued a visa to Rajput.

Zimbabwe arrived in Pakistan on Tuesday ahead of three One-Day Internationals and three Twenty20 Internationals against the host nation, beginning on 30 October.

58-year-old Rajput, who trained the team in the Zimbabwean capital Harare in preparation for the tour, remained behind.

In Rajput’s absence, Zimbabwe’s bowling coach Douglas Hondo will be the interim head coach.

Former India batsman Rajput was appointed Zimbabwe’s head coach in August 2018, having previously taken charge of Afghanistan in international cricket.

