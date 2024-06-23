Hungary Stuns Scotland with Last-Minute Goal to Advance in Euro 2024

Spread the love

STUTTGART, Germany — A dramatic stoppage-time goal from Hungary secured a 1-0 victory over Scotland on Sunday, shattering Scotland’s hopes of advancing to the knockout stage of a major tournament for the first time in history.

Kevin Csoboth, a late substitute, netted his first international goal in the 10th minute of stoppage time, propelling Hungary to third place in Group A, trailing Germany and Switzerland.

Hungary now faces an anxious wait to see if their three points will be enough to progress to the round of 16 as one of the four best third-place teams. The final decision may not be known until Wednesday when the group stage concludes.

Germany secured the top spot in the group with a late goal that earned them a 1-1 draw against Switzerland.

