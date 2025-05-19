How Max Verstappen’s “win it or bin it” move won Red Bull’s 400th race in F1

Spread the love

Red Bull boss Christian Horner hailed Max Verstappen’s sensational opening lap overtake on polesitter Oscar Piastri as a turning point for the team. The move, which he labelled a “win it or bin it” manoeuvre, secured the lead for Verstappen and paved the way for Red Bull to win its 400th race in Formula 1.

Verstappen swooped past Piastri around Tamburello to power into the lead, where he controlled the pace, despite one safety car restart and one virtual safety car (VSC) period.

It was Verstappen’s second win of the year and means he now trails championship leader Piastri by just 22 points.

Horner spoke of his relief at the result, which follows a slow start for the team after it lost its constructors’ championship title to McLaren last season. He says the result was a morale-boosting victory and arrives at a crucial time as the F1 season moves to a period of predominantly European races.

He said: “The start was pretty average. It was the first corner, and I think maybe Oscar was more focused on George Russell and he left the slightest of gaps and Max just sent it and it was kind of win it or bin it. And again, he’s just so good in that situation where he just sees a gap and it’s so decisive for him.

Christian Horner, Red Bull Racing, Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing Photo by: Red Bull Content Pool

“Thereafter, we just had the pace to pull out a gap. We had the margin on tyre degradation that we could see were in a better shape than the McLarens.

“Then the VSC came out. That was at an opportune time, circa mid-race. And then the safety car came out, which was another essentially free pitstop for the first couple of guys.

“But at all times, Max had the pace. He was able to respond. It never felt that we were under pressure from behind. So, it was a great performance. Overall, a very positive 400th Grand Prix.”

Horner said that he was surprised that his team was able to overhaul McLaren’s advantage after the Woking-based outfit had started the weekend so strongly in practice.

“We were more surprised about McLaren’s lack of performance,” he added.

Oscar Piastri, McLaren, Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing Photo by: Lars Baron / Motorsport Images via Getty Images

“We definitely got the car into a very good window in qualifying, and Max was certainly very positive about the balance and being able to lean on the rear of the car. That was certainly a positive and then that carried through.

“McLaren on Friday looked very, very fast on the long runs. But to have the pace that we did in the race today, I would say that’s probably, since certainly Brazil last year, which was obviously a wet race, that’s the first time I can remember in a long time we’ve had the pace to really pull away and out-deg the McLaren.

“So that’s very encouraging and a great result for the effort that’s gone in behind the scenes.

“Generally, we’re getting a better grip and a better understanding, and I think that the technical team have been working very hard on it. I think that that’s a second win, arguably we should have won in Jeddah, on the front row yesterday. So, it’s been a very positive weekend, and I think we’re building a bit of momentum, which is important at this stage in the championship.”

While Horner believes his team is building on its strong performance in Imola, as Lando Norris and Piastri traded places, he reckons the internal squabble between the two McLaren drivers will cost them points in the long run.

“You’ve got two drivers that are fighting for a world championship,” he said. “At some point, self-interest will always outweigh team interest. That’s the conflict.

“So, they did a good job to not make contact. But it was commendable that they were allowed to race, but you could see it got pretty close.”

