How Arteta has transformed Arsenal’s culture with family feel in top-four push

When one Arsenal player walked into the canteen at the club’s training ground earlier this season, he could not keep the smile off his face when he saw what greeted him.

Spontaneous themed lunches have become a way to make foreign players feel at home; they have also acted as a treat for the squad. On this occasion, small Brazilian flags and staff dressed in yellow accompanied the South American food.

Little initiatives like that by Mikel Arteta and his coaching staff have gone down well with Arsenal players, who believe the spirit in the squad off the pitch has played a key part in their success on it.

Arteta likes to set the tone for the working day at London Colney, often arriving at around 8am — a full hour before anyone else — so he can plan ahead.

Lateness was an issue when he first took over in December 2019, but over time that has been eradicated to the extent players are now following his lead and arriving early, choosing to have breakfast at the training ground and chat with their team-mates.

Arteta is renowned for being a disciplinarian and having “non-negotiables”, and that has played a key role in changing the culture at Arsenal. But so have other things, such as players making greater effort to celebrate birthdays with cake or presents and staying behind on set days to have lunch as an entire squad.

They are all small changes but they have helped eradicate any cliques in the squad, which can understandably form at clubs simply because players gravitate towards those of the same nationality.

The make-up of the Arsenal squad and recruitment has helped the culture, too, with the arrival of Martin Odegaard viewed as particularly key. The Norwegian arrived from a huge club in Real Madrid, but his work ethic is among the best in the squad both on and off the pitch.

Players were allowed to bring their families on the recent trip to Dubai during the Premier League winter break. It has been difficult during Covid times, but there is a sense that Arteta has created a family feel in the squad.

Part of the drive behind that saw Arteta move his office at the start of the season away from the main reception at London Colney and into the heart of where the coaches and analysts are set up. The windows allow him to look out onto the training pitches and he is now closer to the players and staff.

Outside his office is a large table, which he had put in so meetings could take place with a more communal feel.

There have been further refurbishments at London Colney, with motivational slogans being added to some of the previously white walls. One of them, before the players go onto the training pitches, reads “Train to win”. The training is certainly paying off at the moment.

Arsenal are in a good position in the race to qualify for the Champions League after eight wins from their last 10 League matches and the bond between players and staff is growing.

A few eyebrows were raised in 2020 when Arteta hired coaches Carlos Cuesta and Miguel Molina, both under 30, but they are well-liked by players. They have brought an energy to the group and were hired to tie in with the young and hungry environment Arteta is trying to create.

Mikel Arteta With Arsenal Players

Discipline is, and will always be, key to the new culture at Arsenal and is still viewed as the foundation on which Arteta has been able to build squad unity. Indeed, when he was appointed, Arteta spoke about the need for that, saying: “If you don’t have the right culture, in the difficult moments, the tree is going to shake.”

Now, at last, it feels as though Arsenal have some roots in place to withstand whatever storm comes their way.

Source: The Evening Standard

