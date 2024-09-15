Highlanders puts 38-seater bus up for sale

Spread the love

HIGHLANDERS FC are selling their 38-seater bus.

They have advertised their 38-seater acquired in 2014 with the help of President Mnangagwa. It helped the club cut operational costs as they spent a fortune on transport.

In an advertisement in our main paper, the club advertised its Volvo Model which takes 38 passengers with an engine capacity of 7000 CC.

In the last couple of years the bus has rarely been on the road with some problems leaving the club to use the other supplied by Nyaradzo.

When sought for comment Bosso spokesperson Nozibelo Maphosa said: “We are re-evaluating our assets as a club. If the asset is not bringing any financial value, it’s always wise to liquidate it and invest in other things.”

